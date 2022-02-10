AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Award Finalists

Finalists represent outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence Tweet this

Individual finalists are:

Azunna Anyanwu , Aronson

, Aronson Christine Kowalczyk , McDonald's Corporation

, McDonald's Darci Vanderhoff , The Phillips Collection

, The Phillips Collection David Ernst , The Clorox Company

, Dawn LaRosa , TravelCenters of America

, TravelCenters of America Devin Taylor , Abt Electronics

, Erika Walk , Waste Management

, Waste Management Felicia Spratley-Mills , Altria

, Altria Glenn Leatherwood , Valmont Industries

, Valmont Industries Jeff Martin , Sysco

, Sysco Jeff Nabor , Wells Fargo

, Wells Fargo Joe Kramer , Rich Products

, Rich Products Tiffany Galarza , ADT

, ADT Tim Roberts , Jones Lang LaSalle

Team finalists are:

Capitol Corridor

Clark County, Nevada

Collegis Education

eLynx Technologies

GardaWorld Security Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Power Design

Wilbur-Ellis

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'Congratulations are in order! The passion and commitment to excellence exhibited by this year's finalists is amazing and should serve as an inspiration for the entire telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.'

About AOTMP® Engage

The annual flagship conference for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry. With three full days of roundtables, speakers and educational sessions, AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry professionals come together to share success stories with peers, learn from industry experts, and review the latest telecom, mobility & IT management trends. This event is capped off with the annual AOTMP® industry awards presentation for business operations individuals and teams.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding.

