AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Awards for Businesses & Individuals

Oct 07, 2021, 09:17 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers at AOTMP (www.aotmp.com) have announced the 2022 telecom, mobility & IT management business and public sector industry awards. The AOTMP® Industry Awards recognize innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology ecosystem among individuals and enterprises which positively impact and elevate excellence in their respective businesses. Awards for vendors will follow in July in conjunction with the AOTMP® Industry Solution Showcase. Winners in 12 categories will be announced on Wednesday April 27 at AOTMP® Engage, AOTMP®'s annual conference. The awards are as follows:
Individual Business Professional Awards
- Telecom Management Professional of the Year
- Mobility Management Professional of the Year
- IT Management Professional of the Year
- Technology Professional Woman of the Year
- Transformation Leader of the Year
- Automation Professional of the Year
- Business Advocate of the Year
- Rising Star
Business Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Team Awards
- Operational Excellence Award
- Financial Excellence Award
- Business Impact Award
- Culture Award
Nominations are currently open and can be submitted at Industry Awards. Nominations will close on January 7 with finalists announced on January 31. The awards are selected by a judging panel comprised of industry analysts, industry experts, and media partners and are based on criteria including:
- Personal achievement
- Business Impact
- Innovation
- Leadership
Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'AOTMP® Industry Awards represent professional excellence and it is a privilege to celebrate the most talented people in the in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry by recognizing their personal and team achievements.'
Visit AOTMP Engage 2022 for more information on the awards and other event details.
About AOTMP®
AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals around the globe who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry. The association's mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while contributing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training and certifications, events, industry publications, industry standards and professional development to optimize individual and business performance. Learn more at www.aotmp.com
