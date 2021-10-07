AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Awards for Businesses & Individuals

The AOTMP® Industry Awards recognize innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology ecosystem Tweet this

Telecom Management Professional of the Year

Mobility Management Professional of the Year

IT Management Professional of the Year

Technology Professional Woman of the Year

Transformation Leader of the Year

Automation Professional of the Year

Business Advocate of the Year

Rising Star

Business Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Team Awards

Operational Excellence Award

Financial Excellence Award

Business Impact Award

Culture Award

Nominations are currently open and can be submitted at Industry Awards. Nominations will close on January 7 with finalists announced on January 31. The awards are selected by a judging panel comprised of industry analysts, industry experts, and media partners and are based on criteria including:

Personal achievement

Business Impact

Innovation

Leadership

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'AOTMP® Industry Awards represent professional excellence and it is a privilege to celebrate the most talented people in the in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry by recognizing their personal and team achievements.'

Visit AOTMP Engage 2022 for more information on the awards and other event details.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals around the globe who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry. The association's mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while contributing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training and certifications, events, industry publications, industry standards and professional development to optimize individual and business performance. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

SOURCE AOTMP

