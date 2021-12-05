AOZ Announces NFT Pre-Sale, Auction Partnership with Define

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Metaverz Studio, AOZ is comprised of 1993 hand-drawn "Citizens," each with a unique set of futuristic traits and attributes. AOZ citizens are metaverse natives who are dedicated to building a self-sufficient, autonomous, and harmonious world in which innovative and collaborative systems are promoted to defend privacy. The AOZ metaverse is an inclusive and decentralized community that's part cyberpunk, part contemporary art.

On the 1st of December, we are proud to announce a partnership with the NFT platform Define to expand our NFT ecosystem. Ahead of our upcoming public minting date on December 15, 2021, AOZ will collaborate with the Define team to launch a series of co-branded promotional campaigns such as AOZ NFT giveaways, pre-sale, and the auction of a super rare class AOZ NFT. Define will encourage community participation through various events such as DFA token airdrops.

In addition, after the public minting of AOZ's 1993 NFTs, Define will open up its marketplace for AOZ NFTs to help facilitate a smoother trading experience. Define will also support the upcoming AOZ NFT-based games currently being developed by the AOZ Team.

Keep an eye out for a more detailed announcement of upcoming events!

About DeFine

DeFine is the NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement, and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

About AOZ

Powered by Metaverz Studio, the Age-of-Z citizens are 1,993 hand-drawn unique and futuristic characters dedicated to building a self-sufficient, automated, and harmonious world in which innovative and collaborative systems are promoted to defend privacy. Freedom, punk, and peace are spirits we need to bring our vision of an inclusive and decentralized world to life.

