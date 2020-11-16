A.P. Keaton Acquires Diversified Experiential Agency Pask Productions

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A.P. Keaton, an award-winning full-service marketing agency, today announces that it has acquired PASK Productions, a diversified creative experiential agency. With the combined forces of PASK's experiential marketing and brand engagement expertise, and A.P. Keaton's years of marketing and advertising success across numerous industries, this dynamic alliance of innovators and creators will benefit clients across the board.

Founded in 2008, PASK Productions has excelled as an experiential design agency with capabilities in national events, programming and partnership development. The award-winning agency specializes in planning and managing large and small experiential projects, and has worked with iconic brands like Cirque du Soleil, GQ, Sony Open, Tribeca Film Festival, Aspen Food & Wine Classic, Roc Nation and many other industry leading brands. Moving forward, PASK Productions will operate under the A.P. Keaton name.

"PASK Productions has been a partner of ours for a long time and has a strong reputation for delivering exceptional value for major brands across diverse categories," says Ryan Goldstein, founder and CEO of A.P. Keaton. "It was a natural extension to add its capabilities to our existing suite of services."

Goldstein and Alyse Pask, former president of PASK Productions, have been working together closely to ensure a seamless transition for everyone involved.

"A.P. Keaton has an incredible team of talent, and we are honored to create and collaborate with a family that shares the same values we take pride in," says Pask, who will join the A.P. Keaton team as vice president of brand and strategy. "We look forward to raising our clients to their fullest potential and showing the world what we can do."

The PASK acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic investments by A.P. Keaton in top-flight agencies. Last month, it purchased Spaceplace NYC, a leader in adult beverage on-site promotions and product customization at retail. After a long professional relationship, it also formalized a joint venture last month with Circle™, a leading guest experience agency comprised of thought leaders in B2B/B2C, Digital Media, Live Entertainment, Hospitality, and Local Mobile to allow for robust and nimble quick-turn local mobile fabrication and productions. And in 2018, A.P. Keaton acquired digital marketing and social media agency Meyvyn to advance a full-service package of diverse digital marketing offerings.

Moving forward, PASK Productions will operate under the A.P. Keaton name. The merged agencies had previously shared clients including The Glenlivet, Hennessy and Bacardi, and the merger will bring several new clients into the A.P. Keaton portfolio, including Cirque Du Soleil, GQ, Sony Open, and other industry-leading brands.

For additional information, please visit apkeaton.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: CURICH|WEISS

Joe Gallo | Erica Harms

[email protected] | [email protected]

A.P. KEATON CONTACT:

Devin Wilson

[email protected]

About A.P. Keaton

A.P. Keaton is a New York-based full-service boutique marketing agency that works with top brands in a variety of categories, including alcoholic beverages, hospitality, lifestyle, cannabis and more. Clients include Diageo, Pernod-Ricard, Bacardi, Moet Hennessy, Beam Suntory, AB InBev, Rolex, AEG Presents, iHeart Radio, Steve Madden and many more.

SOURCE A.P. Keaton

Related Links

http://apkeaton.com

