A.P. Keaton Acquires Meyvyn

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A.P. Keaton, an award-winning Long Island-based boutique marketing agency, today announced that it has acquired Meyvyn, a full-service digital agency that provides marketing capabilities including social media content strategy and management, influencer outreach and brand partnership development and online advertising and analytics.

Founded in 2015, Meyvyn quickly established itself as an up-and-coming digital marketing agency, working with clients like Paul Mitchell, Jill Stuart, ROAR Organic, Columbia Care and other major players in beauty, beverage, lifestyle, and medical/adult-use cannabis.

"Meyvyn has been a partner of ours for some time now, because they are the very best in terms of social strategy and management," said Ryan Goldstein, founder and CEO of A.P. Keaton. "Adding their team's expertise and capabilities to our existing offering rounds out a full-service package with huge value for clients."

"We're thrilled to join the A.P. Keaton team," says Maxxie Goldstein, founder of Meyvyn and a 2018 winner of the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Award and a 2019 The Drum 50 Under 30 recipient. "Clients will benefit greatly from this new relationship and we're excited to continue to build together."

The Meyvyn team complements an A.P. Keaton team that has grown from a small group of beverage industry veterans in 2016, to 25 people working with top brands in adult beverage (Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi, Moet Hennessy, Beam Suntori, Rémy Cointreau, E.J. Gallo and others), medical/adult-use cannabis (Kurvana, Korova, Columbia Care, Cannacraft and others) and many other industry-leading brands like Rolex, AEG and Steve Madden.

About A.P. Keaton

A.P. Keaton is a New York-based full-service boutique marketing agency that works with top brands in a variety of categories, including adult beverage, hospitality, lifestyle, cannabusiness and more. Clients include Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi, Moet Hennessy, Beam Suntory, AB InBev, Rolex, AEG Presents, iHeart Radio, Steve Madden, and many more.

Learn more at apkeaton.com

About Meyvyn

Meyvyn is a New York-based digital marketing agency that offers a wide range of niche digital marketing services, including social media content strategy and management, influencer outreach and brand partnerships and online advertising and analytics. Clients have included Paul Mitchell, Jill Stuart, Figenza Vodka, Verdi sparkling wine, Cakebites pastries and many more. Maxxie Goldstein, founder of Meyvyn and a 2018 winner of the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Award and a 2019 The Drum 50 Under 30 recipient.

Learn more at meyvyn.com

