A&P Worldwide Solutions Limited (London) Granted the Status as Lloyd's Broker

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A&P Worldwide Solutions Limited ("or the "Company"), a Reinsurance Broker in London, is pleased to announce that the company has been granted the status of Lloyd's broker.

Registering with Lloyd's will empower A&P to expand its operations while continuing to provide the first-rate service its customers have come to expect.

Commenting on the registration, Antish Ramrup, ACII, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to achieve Lloyd's broker status. This will help us to grow our insurance and reinsurance brokerage business worldwide."

Managing Director Sabrina Ramrup followed up: "We are incredibly proud and privileged to be approved as a Lloyd's broker. Lloyd's financial strength is derived from its unique capital structure, and this will help us provide world class service to all our customers."

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the world's specialist insurance and reinsurance market. With expertise earned over centuries, Lloyd's is the foundation of the insurance industry and the future of it. Led by expert underwriters and brokers in more than 200 territories, the Lloyd's market develops the essential, complex and critical insurance needed to underwrite human progress.

Backed by diverse global capital and excellent financial ratings, Lloyd's works with a global network of over 4000 insurance professionals to grow the insured world – building resilience for businesses and local communities and strengthening economic growth around the world.

About A&P

A&P is a registered Lloyd's broker and is authorised and regulated by the FCA, registered in England and Wales under company number 8891951. Incorporated in 2014, A&P is a proud member of the British Insurance Brokers Association, London & International Insurance Brokers' Association (LIIBA) and a member of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

Our Commitment

A&P will continue to provide world-class service to all its partners, ensuring the Global Markets have accessed to "Lloyd's unique attributes – the ability to access unparalleled underwriting expertise, financial security and market access all in one place. A&P will also encourage entrepreneurial skills, assist on providing expertise on new products and risk management, increase the awareness of the role of Insurance on a global scale.

A&P can help on Treaty and facultative Reinsurance on mainly Credit Risks Insurance, Energy, Professional risks (Directors and Officers liability, Professional Indemnity, Bankers Blanket Bonds and Speciality Lines (agriculture, Space and Cyber Liability).

We are proud sponsors of Cancer Research UK and Great Ormond Street Hospital and we will continue to give back to the community.

Contacts:

Antish Ramrup

Chief Executive Officer

Sabrina Ramrup

Managing Director

1st Floor, 6 Bevis Mark London, EC3A 7BA

Web: www.apw.uk.com



