APAA Responds to New U.S. Government Data Showing Record Surge of Canadian Primary Aluminum Imports

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) is responding to new U.S. government data from the U.S. Census Bureau that shows new record levels of unalloyed primary aluminum surging into the United States from Canada. In May, 184,789 metric tons of HTS 7601.10 came in from Canada, a record high since Canada was granted an exemption to the Section 232 program.

"At 184,789 metrics tons, this is the highest level of Canadian aluminum imports since the Section 232 program went into place and more than 30% higher than historical average volumes," said Mark Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of the APAA. "The numbers do not lie and tell the true story of the Canadian surge. The unprecedented surge in imports has resulted in hundreds of workers being laid off, a smelter closure, and is threatening the viability of the remaining US industry. Canadian claims that they are not causing harm to US workers and America's primary aluminum industry are simply false."

In Spring of 2019, the Canadian government lobbied for an exemption from the Section 232 aluminum tariffs as part of the negotiations around the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Since tariffs were lifted, Canadian imports of unalloyed primary aluminum have surged by over 80% in the last year alone. Today's data out of the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that trend is continuing to rise.

With today's import data from the U.S. government, the APAA is urging the Trump administration to reinstate a 10 percent tariff on Canadian imports of aluminum. The surge in Canadian imports is destroying the U.S. primary aluminum industry and putting thousands of jobs on the line.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA): The American Primary Aluminum Association will advocate to advance the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org

