APAC Contactless Biometrics Technology Industry to 2026 - Featuring Assa Abloy, NEC Corporation & Aware Among Others

The Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market is expected to witness market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Constant technological advances in enhanced experience are anticipated to provide positive opportunities for market growth over the coming years. The increase in disposable income worldwide is expected to drive the market. Brand and technology-sensitive buyers are anticipated to contribute to market demand. Smartphones are characterized by innovative features, technology and design, evolving product life cycles, extreme pricing, changing product imitation and technological advancements.



The simplicity with which services, images, gallery and documentation are handled has intensified the reliance on smartphones. Growing demand and interest in music, gaming, travel navigation, entertainment; social and personalization are expected to be key drivers for the smartphone market. These are gradually becoming an alternative to PDAs, heavy laptops and space-consuming desktops.



Various banks, fintech and financial services companies have established partners to provide bio-authentication for secure on-boarding and transactions, with facial, finger and voice recognition. Ubiquitous contactless payments have always been a long-term inevitability. All it took for them to become a smart short-term investment was for customers to avoid treating retail keypads as a luxury and more like a factor for disease.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Face, Voice, Fingerprint & Hand Geometry, Iris and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government, Transport & Logistics, Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking & Finance and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV), Assa Abloy AB, NEC Corporation, Aware, Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), Touchless Biometric Systems AG, M2SYS Technology, Inc., and nVIAsoft Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Component

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Application

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by End User

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Nov - 2020,Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

4.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Software Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Hardware Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

5.1 Asia Pacific Face Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Voice Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Fingerprint & Hand Geometry Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Iris Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.5 Asia Pacific Other Application Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

6.1 Asia Pacific Government Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Transport & Logistics Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.3 Asia Pacific Defense & Security Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.4 Asia Pacific Consumer Electronics Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.5 Asia Pacific Healthcare & Life Sciences Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.6 Asia Pacific Banking & Finance Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.7 Asia Pacific Others Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

7.1 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.1.1 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.1.2 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.1.3 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

7.2 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.2.1 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.2.2 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.2.3 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

7.3 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.3.1 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.3.2 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.3.3 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

7.4 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.4.1 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.4.2 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.4.3 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

7.5 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.5.1 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.5.2 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.5.3 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

7.6 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.6.1 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.6.2 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.6.3 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

7.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

7.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

7.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Fujitsu Limited

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.3.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.3.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research and Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Assa Abloy AB

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segment and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 NEC Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Aware, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6 Fingerprint Cards AB

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Research & Development Expense

8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8 Touchless Biometric Systems AG

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 M2SYS Technology, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10 nVIAsoft Corporation

8.10.1 Company overview



