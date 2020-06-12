APAC Gambling Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024 - Featuring Key Players 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and William Hill Plc
Jun 12, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gambling market in APAC 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gambling market in the APAC region is poised to grow by USD 98.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by liberalization of regulatory frameworks. In addition, the growing popularity of online sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the gambling market.
The APAC gambling market is segmented as below:
Type:
- Lottery
- Betting
- Casino
Platform:
- Offline
- Online
Geographic Segmentation:
- China
- Singapore
- Rest Of APAC
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the gambling market, including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, SJM Holdings Ltd., SkyCity Entertainment Group and William Hill Plc .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Singapore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 888 Holdings Plc
- Bet365 Group Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- INTRALOT SA
- Las Vegas Sands Corp.
- MGM Resorts International
- SJM Holdings Ltd.
- SkyCity Entertainment Group
- William Hill Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzcrkz
