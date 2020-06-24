NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

APAC mineral trioxide aggregate market is anticipated to reach US$ 15,355.8 thousand in 2027 from US$ 9,538.9 thousand in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.







The mineral trioxide aggregate market is growing primarily due to the rising incidence of dental diseases, growing dental industry, rising geriatric population, and increasing start-ups in the Asia Pacific region.Restraining factors such as challenges in endodontics and dental health is likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, rising dental tourisms in emerging nations, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are likely to increase the growth of the mineral trioxide aggregate market during the forecast period.

Mineral trioxide aggregate is an endodontic cement which is mainly composed of tricalcic silicate, tricalcic alluminate, and bismuth oxide.It is of two types: gray MTA and white MTA.



It is widely used as a dental root repair material and is used during dental procedures like apexification, repairing root perforations during root canal therapy, and internal root resorption.

In the recent years, dentistry has emerged as a popular type of medical tourism.This medical tourism involves outdoor travel to provide medical services at lower cost.



The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expense. Dental tourism is an important segment of the medical tourism market.

The dental tourism in India has flourished in the coming years due to the high-quality of work in low price compared to other countries and forms 10% of the total Indian medical tourism.Government and industrial infrastructure favor the growth of dental tourism in India.



Moreover, the Dental Tourism India estimates that dental implant procedures performed in India compared to the North American and European countries can save up to 80% of the costs. The increasing number of patients associated with dental procedures in the emerging economies is likely to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers, healthcare providers, and dental implant equipment suppliers.

In recent years, the dental cosmetic industry has gained a substantial traction and fame.The cosmetic dentistry aims to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites.



The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has fueled the growth of mineral trioxide aggregate.For instance, in the past few years, a significant increase in the expenditure on cosmetic dentistry has been observed in China.



The 15th International Congress of Esthetic Dentistry in China, in May 2018, gathered more than 1,500 dental professionals. In terms of innovative advanced technologies used for dental treatments, it is expected to improve the market for dental care in China, which is driving the mineral trioxide market in Asia Pacific region.

In 2019, the white segment accounted for the largest market share in the mineral trioxide aggregate market in Asia Pacific.The growth of the white segments is attributed to better handling characteristics and compatibility compared to Gray MTA.



Moreover, white mineral trioxide aggregate provides greater hardness, and more radiopacity than Portland cement (PC) which is projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries are expecting to witness a huge challenge due to increasing COVID-19 cases.Due to the outbreak of disease, healthcare industries have been affected severely, considering the economic conditions in the current situation.



This pandemic is affecting the business operation of the various key players operating in this region. For instance, as per the Dental Tribune International, Dentsply Sirona among the market leader in the dental business is expecting a fall in its sales of about US$ 60-70 million in the first quarter in the APAC countries such as Chinese, Japanese, South Korean, and Taiwanese markets in the first quarter of this year.

In 2019, the vital pulp therapy segment estimated the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the market during the forecast period. Vital pulp therapy (VPT) is an alternative to root canal treatment. It is a restorative dental therapy that aims to treat teeth with compromised dental pulp without the full removal of the healthy pulp tissue. MTA induces pulpal cell proliferation and hard tissue formation, also stimulates immune cells to that are necessary, inducing the regeneration of tissues. It is also observed that MTA results in less inflammation as compared to other materials. Hence, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

