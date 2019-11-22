APAC PU Adhesives and Sealants Markets, 2018 & 2019-2023
Nov 22, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC PU Adhesives and Sealants 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This volume provides information on the production of PU adhesives and sealants and the related consumption of the principal PU raw materials, with estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023.
PRODUCTS AND END USES
The production of polyurethane adhesives and sealants and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:
Adhesives:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Flexible Packaging
- Footwear
- General Assembly
- Other - Non-specific
Sealants:
- Auto Direct Glazing
- Construction
- Insulated Glazing
- Other Transport
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description
2.1 Adhesives
2.2 Sealants
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - EA
3.2 Major Producers of Adh. & Seal - SEA, Oceania, SA
4. Total APAC Adhesives & Sealants
4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - APAC
4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia
4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - SEA and Oceania
4.5 PU Production by Type & Country - South Asia
4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3uxyi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article