APAC PU Adhesives and Sealants Markets, 2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC PU Adhesives and Sealants 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This volume provides information on the production of PU adhesives and sealants and the related consumption of the principal PU raw materials, with estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023.

PRODUCTS AND END USES

The production of polyurethane adhesives and sealants and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:

Adhesives:

Automotive

Construction

Flexible Packaging

Footwear

General Assembly

Other - Non-specific

Sealants:

Auto Direct Glazing

Construction

Insulated Glazing

Other Transport

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description

2.1 Adhesives

2.2 Sealants

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - EA

3.2 Major Producers of Adh. & Seal - SEA, Oceania, SA

4. Total APAC Adhesives & Sealants

4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - APAC

4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - SEA and Oceania

4.5 PU Production by Type & Country - South Asia

4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption



