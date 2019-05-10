APAC Smart Pigging Market Forecast to Grow at a 2018-2025 CAGR of 6.2%

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC smart pigging market is forecast to grow at a 2018-2025 CAGR of 6.2%, driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the region. Highlighted with 23 tables and 33 figures, this 101-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC smart pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, End-user and Country.



For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC smart pigging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 APAC Market of Smart Pigging with Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Technology 2014-2025

3.3 APAC Market of Smart Pigging with Ultrasonic Test (UT) Technology 2014-2025

3.4 APAC Market of Smart Pigging with Caliper Technology 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Crack and Leak Detection 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Gas Pipelines 2014-2025

5.3 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Oil Pipelines 2014-2025

5.4 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Chemical Pipelines 2014-2025

5.5 APAC Smart Pigging Market for Other End-users 2014-2025



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 South Korea

6.5 Australia

6.6 India

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



