Apadmi Bolster Test Team and Hire 11 New Faces

Garry Partington, Apadmi's CEO, commented: "As part of our continued growth, we've a need to recruit into all parts of our business. Solutions for our clients are becoming more complex and tightly integrated to their business as a whole. We've boosted our Technical team, our Quality Assurance department, and as a result we're able to take on more clients, with ever-challenging projects, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with technology.

"We're fast-approaching our 10th year of business, and it's looking like an exciting year ahead with more work with existing clients like Argos, United Utilities and the Co-op, and new wins including Charles Stanley, Sail GP and some we can't talk about just yet. To be able to deliver more projects for a growing client base, we need to expand our brilliant team to do it – these new recruits do exactly that."

The team are already looking forward to welcoming 3 interns in the summer, as part of their 12-month university placement scheme. They're also currently recruiting for a further 9 vacancies, including a further 5 internships.

About the Apadmi Group

Apadmi is a mobile technology company. They work with clients of all sizes to understand how and where to use mobile in their organisation to improve their operations, and deliver the complete solutions needed to make it happen.

Apadmi are a team of thinkers, developers, designers, UX-ers and inventors who are continuously looking for ways to improve things. Their clients include Argos, AstraZeneca, AVIVA, BBC, Co-op, The Guardian, Lexus, NHS, Range Rover and Skyscanner.

About Apadmi Ventures

Apadmi Ventures, the investment arm of the Apadmi group, is a strategic technical partner and investor in highly-scalable start-ups, providing technology direction and delivery, as well as boardroom advice and support to accelerate growth.

About Apadmi Labs

Apadmi Labs is the research and development arm of the Apadmi group. They discover new technologies and methodologies to create new processes, services and products.

