Aparavi Named A 2021 Stratus Award Winner for Cloud Computing in the Platform as a Service Category

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, is named a winner of the 2021 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing in the Platform as a Service category by the Business Intelligence Group. The 2021 Stratus Award recognizes companies, products and individuals innovating and providing offerings that are truly differentiated in the cloud market.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

"Aparavi's data experts brought to market a truly innovative and user-friendly platform to solve the most common and important data challenges facing enterprises today," says Gary Lyng, Chief Marketing Officer at Aparavi. "We're excited to be named as winner of this year's 2021 Stratus Award and are proud of how our platform moves beyond today's current approaches that lack data intelligence, inflate the cost, increase complexity, and are unable to manage the data lifecycle end-to-end."

Aparavi's Platform helps organizations find and unlock the value of data no matter where it lives. Gartner reports worldwide end-user spending on cloud services will grow by 23% in 2021. However, most companies, enterprises and government agencies don't realize the significant costs of storing all their data in the cloud. Aparavi helps organizations prioritize which data lives in the cloud to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

"Aparavi is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

Aparavi easily discovers the hidden jewels within data as well as redundant, obsolete, trivial data (ROT) that can be disposed of or relocated easily. The deep-intelligent search works on all content and 70+ metadata fields across multiple data sources/types, devices, and cloud storage to provide rapid insight into what data organizations have and where it resides, with automated classification to ascertain value to the business.

"Actionable intelligence allows administrators to move, copy, or delete data at the source," adds Lyng. "Admins can store data where they choose for long-term retention or further data analytics, allowing IT departments to take proactive steps in knowing exactly what they're storing and reducing costs."

Aparavi recently experienced significant growth partnering with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) through its channel partnership program. Recognizing customer needs for greater visibility and control of their data, Aparavi services provide an important value proposition to MSP customers. The Aparavi Advantage Program offers numerous data intelligence and automation services to power breakthrough data services to organizations in finance, law, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology and manufacturing.

Aparavi was also recently recognized in The 10 Coolest Big Data Startups Of 2020 and The 20 Coolest Data Management Companies: The 2020 Storage 100 by CRN, 5 Best Software Companies to Watch in 2020, 10 Best Startups to Watch 2020 by The Silicon Review, finalist of the 2021 SIIA Codie Awards in the Best Data Tools & Platforms category, and a shortlisted finalist of the 2021 SAAS Awards.

Watch a short demo on Aparavi and see how Fast, Smart and Easy it is to Know Your Data

Get the Case Study and see how one of our customers are able to reduce costs, reduce data footprint and feel more confident about their data.

Visit Get.Aparavi.com to get started with Aparavi today. No sales, No fees, No commitment.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi is a SaaS platform with deep intelligence that rapidly discovers, automatically classifies, and optimizes highly distributed data to mitigate risk, reduce costs and exploit data value. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media contact:

Tyler Bryant

[email protected]

(813)951-4169

SOURCE Aparavi