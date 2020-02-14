Apartment Guide Announces Annual College Scholarship Contest: Entries Now Being Accepted For Two $2,500 Prizes

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the challenge Americans face in paying for a college education, Apartment Guide announces the launch of its Student Scholarship Contest, in which two winners will each receive $2,500 to help offset education-related expenses. Prize money can be used to pay for housing, books, tuition, study-abroad or other education-related expenses for the upcoming Fall 2020 semester.

To qualify for entry, applicants must be 17 years of age; a U.S. citizen or legally residing in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia; enrolled in or accepted as a fulltime student at an accredited college, university or technical school for the Fall 2020 semester; pursuing a bachelors or associate degree and have a 2.5 minimum GPA.

Entrants are asked to submit a 500-600 word essay on the topic "Why do you love where you live?" Deadline for entry is March 23, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET.

Apartment Guide will narrow the field to 10 finalists, who will each be given two weeks to create a one-to-three minute video to accompany their essay. The finalists' essays and companion videos will be posted for one month on ApartmentGuide.com and votes will be cast by the public. Based on a combination of public voting results and judging criteria, two winners will be selected. The two $2,500 winners will be featured on Apartment Guide's Scholarship page, along with their essays and videos.

To enter the contest, visit the Apartment Guide college scholarship page, for an official entry form, contest description, deadlines and other information. The complete contest rules can be found here. No purchase is necessary to enter.



Key Dates to Remember

February 14 – March 23 - Application process open

- Application process open March 31 - 10 finalists announced at www.apartmentguide.com/students/scholarship

- 10 finalists announced at www.apartmentguide.com/students/scholarship April 30 - Finalist videos due

- Finalist videos due May 4 – June 4 - Public voting

- Public voting June 15 - Winners announced

About Apartment Guide

Apartment Guide was a rental industry leader long before its website debut 20 years ago. This trusted legacy brand - now part of the RentPath family of digital brands - has a team of editors and experts who help make every stage of the rental journey easier. From hot tips and cool hacks to helpful articles and videos, Apartment Guide creates content that empowers renters by boosting their knowledge and confidence. The Apartment Guide website also contains apartment listings across the United States, including in college destinations.

About RentPath

RentPath is a leading digital marketing solutions company, that empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Through its brands, RentPath continues to simplify the apartment search experience while driving quality advertiser leads that result in occupancies and a high return on investment. With powerful online and mobile solutions that provide prospective renters with the information and tools they need, RentPath connects consumers with a home that reflects their personal lifestyles.

RentPath helps people navigate the rental journey by providing a delightful, stress-free experience so that all renters find and enjoy their ideal home.

