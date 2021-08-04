Apartment Lease-Up Experts Brokered $42.85 Million Sale for Meyers Group Avery Pompano Beach, FL, to Canada-Based Frankforter Group

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Lease-Up Experts (www.apartmentleaseupexperts.com) announced today that it brokered the $42,850,000 sale of The Meyers Group multifamily development, Avery Pompano Beach, to Canada-based Frankforter Group. Completed in 2019, the eight-story, 144-unit luxury development is located at 275 North Federal Highway in downtown Pompano.

Sasha Ezquerra and Santiago Illia from Apartment Lease-Up Experts brokered the deal by tapping into their network of off-market buyers and sellers. According to President and Founder Santiago Illia, "We were able to secure this off-market sale due to our extensive experience leasing luxury multi-family residences in South Florida for the past 18 years, including such projects as EON Flagler Village, Falls at Marina Bay Fort Lauderdale, Atrium in downtown Miami and many others. In addition, we are the exclusive leasing company for Avery's newest project, Avery Dania Pointe, which is currently at 100% capacity."

Based in Montreal, Canada, Frankforter Group is a third-generation real estate investment and asset management firm with a focus on acquiring institutional-grade multifamily and commercial real estate in Canada and the United States and a proven track record of realized returns to investors led by an experienced team with well over 40 years and $1.3 billion in transaction experience.

Frankforter Group's U.S. broker, Lorne Gornitsky at KW Commercial, helped Apartment Lease-Up Experts facilitate this sale.

About Apartment Lease-Up Experts

Santiago Illia, President and Founder of Apartment Lease-Up Experts, is an active member of NAA, FAA, SEFAA and AAGO. For the last six years, he advocates in Washington, D.C., for NAA and Tallahassee for FAA for the Multifamily Industry. In 2002, he began his career in the Multifamily Real Estate industry where he worked with several companies completing lease-ups for their properties. After five successful years in the field, he started his own company, aiming to bring a new approach to the market. Always present and involved with each project, Santiago has a hands-on ethic and encourages the same for staff. Apartment Lease-Up Experts has worked with over 300 multifamily projects all over the country — from Class A, B, C, Student Housing, Senior Housing and others.

Sasha Ezquerra, Partner and Vice President at Apartment Lease-Up Experts, is a top-rated professional with 25 years of sales and marketing experience and demonstrated ability to lead diverse business teams to new levels of success in highly competitive markets. Sasha has worked with the top luxury real estate firms in the U.S. including Douglas Elliman, One Sotheby's and The Agency. With her proven ability to analyze critical business requirements, Sasha adds her unique talents in helping Apartment Lease-Up Experts fulfill its goals on all projects.

Based in South Florida, Santiago and Sasha, both from Argentina, are trilingual in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

