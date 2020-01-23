Apartment SEO to Offer 24-hour Automated Leasing Agent

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment SEO, the leading full-service apartment marketing firm specializing in multifamily marketing optimization has partnered with BetterBot, the Industries first and only enterprise solution for conversational leasing technology. The result of combining these two companies, their solutions and expertise is iLeaseBot, a fun, interactive, informative and user-friendly digital leasing agent for apartment communities.

Utilizing the Industries most advanced guided conversational technology, iLeaseBot is the perfect solution for every multifamily real estate website. Apartment SEO's newest digital assistant greets an average of 3000 prospective renters per community each month, engaging in approximately 400 conversations, answering around 1100 questions, resulting in 25 incremental conversational leads of which half are appointment requests. More importantly, this saved time enables front office and leasing staff time to focus on what's really important, personal touch with prospective renter tours and current residents.

As with other advancements in digital marketing, Apartment SEO is once again poised and ready to deliver a multifamily real estate tailored solution for the Chatbot trend. "Apartment SEO was quickly drawn to BetterBot because their passion to supercharge property management teams mirrored our own determination to deliver top level services to our clients," remarked CJ Stillwell, Director of Operations at Apartment SEO.

With Apartment SEO's iLeaseBot, future and current residents can enjoy 24-hour support from any device; enhancing your resident's leasing experience from start to finish. And, with a completely customizable interface, apartment communities can personalize their iLeaseBot to match their brand. This fast, intuitive, easy-to-implement technology is easy to talk to, always available, accurate in its responses, and has proven to be the best first impression for your residents.

"Technology is a double-edged sword," said Robert Turnbull, President and Co-Founder of BetterBot. "It's created new channels for prospective renters to engage leasing staff, but there's just no way leasing staff can converse on all these new channels. So let's use conversational technology to solve this problem and give our leasing staff their time back."

iLeaseBot can:

Be deployed on multiple channels such as Facebook Marketplace/Messenger, Google My Business/Google Ads, Instagram, Twitter, Yelp, YouTube, Pinterest, Craigslist, etc., in addition to your property website.

Interact via chat, text, email and social

Reduce repetitive inbound inquiries by addressing information conversational in real-time.

Be customized to your brand's look and feel with unique avatars, colors, etc.

Showcase real-time unit availability, pricing, floor plans, etc., and schedule appointments with your leasing staff 24/7/365.

As the leading full-service apartment marketing firm proudly serving the multifamily industry since 2013, Apartment SEO prioritizes being on the cutting edge of the latest technologies to ensure that it delivers the most up-to-date, effective, and in-demand marketing solutions to our clients. iLease Bot is your state-of-the-art way to make the right first impression and never miss greeting a prospective or current resident again.

About Apartment SEO

Apartment SEO is a leading all-in-one digital marketing solution, dedicated to serving the multifamily housing industry. Combining decades of multifamily and digital marketing knowledge, we have expertly developed a superior line of apartment marketing products. As industry leaders with a unique understanding of the multi-family housing market, we create digital solutions that promote meaningful connections and help you turn your leads into leases! ™

For more information, visit: apartmentseo.com.

Follow Us: @ApartmentSEO on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

About BetterBot

BetterBot is the fastest-growing, most-adopted automated conversational leasing technology in the multifamily industry. This best-in-class platform helps properties nurture prospects from multiple sources on their path to becoming a resident by greeting prospects, conversing with them, answering their questions, and scheduling their appointments. BetterBot's powerful technology and unique user interface dramatically eliminate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, so property management can concentrate on higher-value work. For more information, visit betterbot.ai .

