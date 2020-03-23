APCT Now Offers Quick-turn Capabilities for Their Rigid Flex Product

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year-long expansion that has allowed our company to innovate our process and invest in new manufacturing equipment, along with the ongoing search and acquisition of high-end personnel, APCT Anaheim is now proud to announce that they are capable of offering quick-turn production for its Rigid Flex product.

According to APCT President / CEO, Steve Robinson, "There has always been a need in the marketplace for a reliable supplier of Rigid Flex product quickly. After strategically investing in both equipment & personnel and creating systems to support the integration, the APCT Anaheim team is ready to meet customers demand for quick-turn Rigid Flex product."

APCT Anaheim now delivers:

1 – 2 Layer Flex With Stiffener: 5, 7, 10, 15 Day Options

4 – 6 Layer Flex With Stiffener: 7, 10, 15 Day Options

4 – 6 Layer Rigid Flex: 7, 10, 15 Day Options

8 – 12 Layer Rigid Flex: 7, 10, 15 Day Options

14 –16 Layer Rigid Flex: 10, 15 Day Options

18 – 22 Layer Rigid Flex: 15 Day Options

2X Lam Cycle Rigid Flex HDI: 20+ Day Options

Note: All materials used are UL certified; Specific APCT UL Certification in process.

About APCT

Founded in 2008, APCT is one of the largest independently owned Printed Circuit Board manufacturers in North America. At the heart of its success is the willingness to find solutions for our customers. APCT constantly looks for innovative technological advances; boosting its world-class lead times; enhancing its detailed engineering support and enriching its global program management for mass production runs outside the United States. It's very clear to Steve Robinson: "Respect the people you work with, offer unconditional customer support, and keep things simple & honest."

Learn more online at APCT.com

Contact: Tony Torres

APCT

Cell 650.704.3380

Office 408.727.6442

[email protected]

