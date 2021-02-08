Aperian Global, Inc. Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for its GlobeSmart Web Tools

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, a global inclusion & diversity consulting and training organization, is proud to announce that its market-leading GlobeSmart ® platform is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. Aperian Global's Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO).

"At Aperian Global, the security and safety of our clients' information is paramount," Ted Dale, Chief Creative Officer at Aperian Global, said. "We take threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously—and our hard work and diligence to earn this accreditation prove our continued commitment to information security at every level."

ISO/IEC 27001 :2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, found Aperian Global to have all applicable technical controls in place, along with appropriately formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Aperian Global's security management program is comprehensive and follows industry-leading practices. The scope of Aperian Global's ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes all assets and processes that support the development, operation, administration, and maintenance of the GlobeSmart Platform.

"We're proud to be one of the first organizations in the industry to secure this type of certification for our flagship software product," Dale said. "This certification ensures clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed and properly controlled in all relevant areas of our organization."

