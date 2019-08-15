Aperiomics appoints Dr. C. Alexander Valencia, PhD as Chief Clinical Officer

STERLING, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperiomics, the fast-growing biotech company combining the latest advancements in science, technology, and medicine to change the way healthcare providers identify causes of infection, today announced the appointment of Dr. C. Alexander Valencia, PhD to the position of Chief Clinical Officer, where he will oversee clinical test development, validations, regulatory affairs and operations on behalf of the company.

Dr. Valencia is a skilled molecular geneticist and an expert in translating next-generation sequencing technology into clinical practice through the development and implementation of clinical assays, interpretation of genomic data and by associating novel genes to human diseases. With over a decade of experience administering major laboratories across the United States, Dr. Valencia has managed countless teams of technologists, project managers, genetic counselors, marketing specialists, and bioinformaticians. Prior to joining Aperiomics, he served as the molecular laboratory director at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and PerkinElmer Genomics. Setting the standard for genetics in medical practice, Dr. Valencia has made significant contributions in the field of clinical genomics, publishing more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and speaking at numerous conferences.

"Dr. Valencia will add an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience to our clinical testing operation," said CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Crystal Icenhour. "As Aperiomics continues to advance forward, Dr. Valencia's unparalleled background in molecular test development and leadership in genomic sequencing will help ensure the healthcare providers we work with have the most robust data possible to diagnose and treat their patients."

"Aperiomics' integration of big data algorithms, technical infrastructure, and comprehensive pathogen testing is disrupting personalized medicine in a profound and innovative way," Dr. Valencia said in a statement. "I am excited about joining the team and utilizing my expertise to help streamline and improve the way the causes of chronic and infectious diseases are identified."

Dr. Valencia received his doctorate degree (PhD) from Carleton University and the University of Ottawa and completed his post-doctoral studies in biochemistry/molecular biology and clinical molecular genetics at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Emory University, respectively.

About Aperiomics

The only company of its kind and scope in the world combining advanced DNA testing, the power of big data and decades of infectious disease expertise, Aperiomics is revolutionizing the way that medical professionals around the world identify infections. Supported by the National Science Foundation, Aperiomics identifies every known bacteria, virus, fungus, and parasite through deep shotgun metagenomic sequencing, using its proprietary, world-renowned database containing over 37,000 microorganisms. Helping doctors and their patients identify the causes of infections that other tests cannot identify, Aperiomics streamlines the path to a positive clinical outcome. Responsible for solving more than 1,000 medical mysteries, patients and their physicians often contact Aperiomics after suffering with medical conditions for years and hearing about Aperiomics' life-changing success stories. Aperiomics was named Life Science Innovator of the Year in 2016 and International Start Up of the Year in 2018.

