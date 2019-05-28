Aperture Hires Kymberly Eide as President

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, the largest provider of credentialing services to the healthcare industry, today announced that it has hired Kymberly Eide as President. Eide joins Aperture with extensive operational, sales, and product leadership experience in the healthcare, manufacturing, and services industries. In her new role, Eide will drive development and execution of Aperture's organizational growth strategy across its product lines while ensuring alignment across large cross-functional teams.

Kymberly Eide joins Aperture, the largest provider of credentialing services to the healthcare industry, as President.

Eide was previously at Optum where she spent 11 years leading product strategy and growth for its provider data management line of services. In that role, she worked closely with United Healthcare and other payer and provider organizations to lead business transformation initiatives and deliver sustained revenue and profitability. Eide's ability to quickly develop and maintain trust across clients and internal stakeholders earned her a reputation as a hands-on, collaborative leader.

"I am excited and honored for this opportunity to lead the very talented teams of people coming together within the Aperture organization," said Eide. "The company is at an inflection point, and the market is ripe for growth. I look forward to working with the management team to lead Aperture in continuing to bring transformational solutions to the healthcare market through the integration of innovative technologies and new service model offerings."

"Kymberly brings unique experience, relationships, and innovative thinking to our company," said Charlie Falcone, Aperture's CEO. "We're delighted to have her join our leadership team and know she will be a tremendous asset to our organization and our clients as she works to develop and deliver solutions that solve problems, drive efficiency, and deliver true business value."

Eide earned her B.S. from Georgetown University and her MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Aperture

Aperture is the largest national provider of credentialing services to the healthcare industry. Founded in 2002, Aperture manages more physicians, ancillary and mid-level clinicians, than any other credentialing verification organization in the country and can handle all types of providers and provider networks among payers, providers and government. Aperture's services include applications management, credentialing, committee services, and compliance and monitoring. The company is URAC CVO accredited and NCQA CVO and CR certified. For more information, visit aperturecvo.com.

