Aperture VC Announces Partnership with Columbia Venture Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture Venture Capital, a $75M seed-stage venture fund that invests in Black, Latin and female founders building the future of fintech and enterprise software, announced a new partnership with Columbia Venture Community (CVC). Under the terms of the new partnership, Aperture VC will provide CVC's 6,000+ members opportunities to access venture capital and educational information by hosting founder office hours and participating at CVC events. The Aperture x CVC Office Hours are exclusive to founders within CVC and offer entrepreneurs unprecedented access to the fund's managers and extensive resources.

Backed by financial industry powerhouses FIS, Truist Financial Corporation and PayPal, the fund offers corporations, endowments and other institutions a scalable solution to the problem of systemic biases in venture capital. The core of the Aperture VC model is its engagement platform - known as the Diversity Investing API℠ - which unlocks critical operating resources for portfolio companies while helping its corporate investors access a pipeline of diverse talent and market innovations. Aperture Founding Partner and Columbia Alum (CC'87) Garnet Heraman says, "We're honored to welcome CVC and its global membership into the Aperture VC ecosystem. We are excited by the potential of CVC to make access to both capital and capabilities more frictionless for diverse founders. And we look forward to partnering with the CVC team to support their mission of making access to venture capital more equitable."

Aperture Venture Capital is VC for the Multicultural Mainstream™. We have created a new investing paradigm purpose-built to back diverse founders across the US who are building the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture VC's investors are leading corporations, endowments and other institutions committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. Known for the innovative Diversity Investing API℠ platform, we work closely with treasury and corporate ventures units to expand their diversity investing toolbox. Led by seasoned technology investors William Crowder and Garnet Heraman, Aperture VC helps Fortune 500 companies, endowments and institutions rapidly transform DEI strategy into measurable impact that amplifies their bottom line over time.

Columbia Venture Community is a network of 6,000+ Columbia affiliated members involved in all aspects of entrepreneurship and innovation. Founded in 2006, CVC has hosted more than 400 events around the world. Today, CVC hosts a vibrant digital community, organizes events in 14+ major cities from Silicon Valley to Seoul, and organizes five global problems including a venture matching program and 8-week female founder incubator.

