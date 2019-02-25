APEX Asia Highlights Significant Growth With Every Major Airline Citing Delivery of Two New Aircraft per Day This Year Across Asia Pacific

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an average of more than two new commercial aircraft deliveries per day this year in Asia Pacific, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) will host the region's top aviation thought leaders at APEX Asia 12-13 March 2019 in Shanghai. Presentation topics include revenue generation through increased connectivity and in-flight entertainment options, connecting with Asian passengers through personalization, as well as a look at recent challenges that grabbed headlines impacting Asian airline growth.

APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association)

Asia represents one of the busiest regions for airline travel in the world. In addition to pointing to massive aircraft growth this year in Asia Pacific, CAPA forecasts show a massive fleet expansion underway across Asia led by short- and medium-haul aircraft. According to CAPA, four low-cost carriers alone will receive 85 percent of all aircraft orders across South and South East Asia. Industry forecasts by IATA predict that more than half of the new passengers who will fly over the next 20 years will live in Asia. APEX will welcome an impressive lineup of speakers to share their knowledge on the region, including keynotes from:

Jaime Bautista , President and Chief Operating Officer at Philippine Airlines

Chen Yizhen, Chief Operating Officer for Customer Service at Xiamen Airlines

Hua Jiang, Director of the News and Media Division, Department of Global Communications at the United Nations

"We are thrilled to host a diverse group of thought leaders and industry experts who will enlighten attendees with their knowledge of the Asian aviation market," said APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader. "One of the key items we will address at APEX Asia is recent news of Asian airlines dealing with concerns with customer data protection and privacy."

Dr. Leader's opening remarks will address this recent controversy and how APEX serves as a partner to airlines for implementing new technologies to improve passenger experience. APEX feels strongly that cameras, with explicit permission of customers, can be used to improve the overall travel experience when flying. He will also touch on how regional airlines can meet the demand caused by economic growth, liberalization and deregulation through exclusive data and insights.

Additional presentations from other top thought leaders and industry experts will explore aircraft design, inflight connectivity, lounges, content and the end-to-end airline passenger experience. They will look at the growth of the Asian aviation market and how airlines can enhance brand loyalty through more personalized services.

The event will also celebrate achievements by airlines in Asia and the South Pacific with four- and five-star Official Airlines Ratings™ given out as well as the Passenger Choice Awards™, which honor airlines for excellent seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

For more information and photos from the upcoming event, please visit apex.aero, sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter or follow APEX on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)

APEX encompasses a network of businesses and professionals that are committed to providing a world-class airline experience for passengers around the globe. As a non-profit, APEX reinvests all of its resources to better serve its members. Every day, APEX members evaluate the passenger experience through an influential community and are improving every aspect of the airline experience: from designing, building and installing seating, entertainment and communications systems on commercial aircraft, to airport lounges and in-flight dining. For more than four decades, APEX has worked to strengthen the industry and enable business opportunities through education, innovation, networking and recognition.

Media Contact:

Robin Applebaum

678-303-2980

rapplebaum@apex.aero

SOURCE APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association)

Related Links

https://apex.aero

