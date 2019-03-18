Apex-Brasil Launches Brazil-U.S. Bilateral Investment Map

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Brazil (Amcham Brasil) and the Brazil-U.S. Business Council, announced today the launch of the Brazil-U.S. Bilateral Investment Map. Apex-Brasil will introduce the Investment Map at a "Brazil Day in Washington" event, held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and keynoted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"The Brazil-U.S. Bilateral Investment Map highlights growing trade and investment opportunities between the two most significant economies in the Americas," said Mario Vilalva, President of Apex-Brasil. "The Investment Map also underscores that bilateral trade and investment benefit both countries by driving economic growth and job creation. In that sense, this study is crucial to aligning U.S. and Brazilian strategies and maximizing opportunities for the future."

The Investment Map, an original research report, studies investment transactions between Brazil and the U.S. from 2008 to 2017 and analyzes the data by sector, location, and the impact on jobs. It supports policymakers in developing trade and investment strategies and provides investors with a comprehensive overview of the business environment in both countries.

Executive Director of the Brazil-U.S. Business Council Cassia Carvalho said, "The data presented by the Investment Map show that bilateral investment between Brazil and the U.S. can lead to an increase in productivity, effective transfer of skills and technologies, and access to international market networks, resulting in trade growth and job creation, among other positive outcomes."

To learn more, you can download the Brazil-U.S. Bilateral Investment Map here, as well as the accompanying infographic here.

About Apex-Brasil: The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotions Agency (Apex-Brasil) carries out diversified commercial promotion actions and works with public and private actors to develop the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country at large. Apex-Brasil currently supports projects in 42 industries that recognize the U.S. market as a priority. In the area of investments, the United States is a prominent player in the promotion of activities conducted by the Agency, with emphasis on the following sectors: agribusiness, automotive, renewable energies, health, R&D, infrastructure, oil and gas, and private equity/venture capital.

About Amcham Brasil: Amcham Brasil is a centennial entity, and is the biggest binational association in Latin America and the major Chamber of Commerce outside the United States. Over 5,000 companies, varying in size and economic sectors, are associated with Amcham. The mission of the organization is to promote the Brazilian business environment and to strengthen the bilateral investment relationship between Brazil and the United States.

About the Brazil-US Business Council: The Brazil-US Business Council, a long-term partner of Apex-Brasil, is the premier business advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening the economic and commercial relationship between the two countries. The Council represents a variety of industries, including consumer goods, defense, energy, healthcare, logistics and tourism. The Council aims to advance and promote investment through free trade, free market and free enterprise.

Contact: Clarissa Furtado, Apex-Brasil, clarissa.furtado@apexbrasil.com.br, or YeaJin Lee, Ruder Finn, LeeY@RuderFinn.com

