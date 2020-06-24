Apex Entertainment Marlborough hosting Clear Path for Veterans to provide meals to Veterans

Veterans are required to register in advance CLICK HERE TO REGISTER . Once you complete the form, you will receive a confirmation email to pick up a box of non-perishable food supplies which should be sufficient to cover meals for 10-14 days (2 adults). In addition to the food boxes Clear Path for Veterans New England will be offering Family Activity Summer Fun Kits while they last.

Clear Path for Veterans New England will be setting up and monitoring the empowerment center and will follow strict procedures to ensure health and wellness for all involved.

The Food4Vets initiative is on track to package and distribute 50,000 meal kits to Veterans across New England. This equates to more than 4 Million meals. A collaborative of dedicated organizations that include The New England Patriots and New England Revolution Charitable Foundations work tirelessly to meet this goal. Help is needed to keep the trucks rolling to reach Veterans in every community, donations to fuel this mission can be made at www.mmsfi.org or drop off a donation on Saturday to Donna with Clear Path for Veterans New England.

Apex Entertainment has 3 locations bringing you food, attractions, and events. They offer pure family fun, including bowling, go-karts, arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars, VR experiences, food and drinks, and more. Apex has used the quarantine time by staying connected to the communities they serve. They have done charitable work, such as Champions of the Community, run giveaways to offer parties for kids who have missed them through their share and give program, and additional community related events.

On Saturday, June 27th, Apex is hosting People In Cars Getting Comedy. This is the first of its kind drive-in comedy show featuring LIVE stand-up comedy sets with Steve Sweeney, Kelly MacFarland and Brian Glowacki. In addition, the Apex Grill and Beer Garden will be open for concessions. Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are $60 per vehicle and available at: Link to Tickets

