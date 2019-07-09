Apex Extractions Launches Fresh Club Subscription Service Featuring Award-winning, Hand-curated Cannabis Products

OAKLAND, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Extractions today announced a brand new, subscription-based service that will feature a recurring, curated selection of the company's freshest premium cannabis products delivered to the homes of people residing in California. Cannabis concentrates lose flavor intensity over time and the distribution process delays getting products into consumer hands, but with Apex Extractions Fresh Club, that will become a thing of the past. The focus of the program is to maximize the consumer experience by offering the full potential each strain has to offer.

How it Works

Customers visit www.apexextractions.com and sign up for Apex Extractions Fresh Club

For $139 , including delivery and excise tax, subscribers gain priority access to a curated selection of Apex Extraction's award-winning products and small batch runs from boutique growers.

, including delivery and excise tax, subscribers gain priority access to a curated selection of Apex Extraction's award-winning products and small batch runs from boutique growers. Customers will get to choose from a selection of indica, sativa or balanced hybrid products including concentrates, disposable vape pens and cartridges.

When Apex receives an online order, it will forward each request to a local delivery partner where the product will be packaged and scheduled for home delivery in conjunction with a local delivery partner.

Subscribers must be 21 years of age and reside in California .

"The response to our products has been overwhelming, and optimizing our clients experience is our biggest priority," said Scott Benson & Ted Hicks, co-CEOs at Apex Extractions. "Introducing this subscription service will help us get our product in the hands of cannabis connoisseurs quickly providing the best possible experience."

Apex Extractions Takes Multiple Gold, Silver & Bronze Awards

So far in 2019, the Apex Extractions team has taken home a staggering number of awards for its superior products at the High Times Cannabis Cup event series. Specific awards include:

Bacio Sauce - Best Hybrid Concentrate

Banana Pudding - Best Sativa Concentrate

GMO - Best Hybrid Concentrate

Papaya Sauce - Best Indica Concentrate

Pinnacle Vape - Alien Rock Candy - Vapes & Pens

Sled Dawg - Best Sativa Concentrate

Starburst OG x Dosido - Best Hybrid Concentrate

Wedding Crasher #18 - Best Hybrid Concentrate

In addition to Apex Extraction's own bespoke product lines, the company also works in partnership with a select number of global companies to custom manufacture and collaborate on their own product lines. If you'd like to inquire about a manufacturing partnership, please contact us via the Apex Extractions website: www.apexextractions.com .

About Apex Extractions

Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners. Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant's properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. License number: CDPH-10002456. Learn more at www.apexextractions.com.

SOURCE Apex Extractions

Related Links

https://www.apexextractions.com

