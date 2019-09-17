Apex Physics Partners Announces New President Of Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics

She has been actively engaged in diagnostic imaging physics and medical health physics activities for more than 24 years in progressively challenging roles. Before joining KGHP, she completed a 20-year career as a naval officer. Her positions included managing the Naval Dosimetry Center and working as the radiation safety officer and the director of medical physics for a major medical center in Maryland. She is very experienced in medical and health physics activities and in the regulatory requirements of nuclear medicine and diagnostic imaging, and she is board certified by the American Board of Radiology in diagnostic radiological physics.

"Michele has been a key part of our success," says Michael Curry, CEO of Apex Physics Partners. "We are confident that through her clinical experience and proven leadership, KGHP will continue to deliver the high-quality medical physics consulting services our customers have grown to expect and appreciate."

KGHP is an Apex Physics Partner company along with recently acquired Ohio Medical Physics Consulting (OMPC), National Physics Consultants (NPC), Radiological Physics (RPI) and ZapIT! QA.

"When Keith [Burns] and Michael purchased KGHP in 2014, there was a bit of hesitation and reservation from the staff," says Loscocco. "But they took the time to get to know both the technical and client services teams. They listened and learned what was important about the way we deliver services and some of the challenges we were having. As a result, they reinvested resources into the purchase of new equipment and helped us develop solutions to our problems.

"And now I'm excited to lead Krueger-Gilbert into its next chapter. We have a long tradition of delivering the highest-quality medical physics and working with each client in true partnership. My goal is to preserve that tradition and expand our services into new markets. Working with Keith and Michael over the past five years has shown me that you can improve business operations and grow a medical physics practice without compromising clinical quality. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Apex practice leaders going forward."

