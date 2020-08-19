Apex Specialty Pharmacy Awarded Preferred Bleeding Disorder Provider Status by AscellaHealth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Specialty Pharmacy announced that effective July 1, 2020 it has been named one of four preferred network specialty pharmacies for AscellaHealth's bleeding disorder patient population. Apex's inclusion in the Specialty PBM's exclusive national network was based on the companies' already strong partnerships in other specialty drug categories and Apex's unique bleeding disorder capabilities, experience, data reporting, competitive pricing model and operational responsiveness.

AscellaHealth is a rapidly growing national Specialty PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans. Their groundbreaking Hemophilia Management Program offers patients a simple way to log infusions and bleeds, while providing care teams with real-time access to infusion logs and bleed alerts for expedited clinical intervention. The program is also helping to reduced medication-related costs by 12-25% in one of the most expensive specialty drug categories. "We are fortunate and excited to have Apex join our network and provide services to the bleeding disorder community. We believe strongly that Apex will further our commitment to this community and help support their healthcare and needs," stated Dea Belazi, President & CEO of AscellaHealth.

"Apex and AscellaHealth are united in their approach to improving clinical outcomes and delivering transparent, value-driven services for patients, providers and plan sponsors across the specialty pharmacy landscape," said Darren Lea, CEO of Apex. "We are very excited to expand our valued partnership and greatly appreciate the responsibility entrusted in us by AscellaHealth to care for and serve their bleeding disorder patients and families."

About Apex Specialty Pharmacy

Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Apex is a dual-accredited, nationwide, independent and pharmacist-owned specialty pharmacy that has been part of the community for three generations. Apex is committed to ensuring the medication prescribed to patients is safe, effective and affordable, and that the process of filling it is simple and seamless for both the patient and provider. But what really sets Apex apart? A personalized approach. Apex takes the time to form deep and lasting relationships with patients, providers and industry partners by listening to their needs, advocating for their concerns and providing consistent, high-quality care. For more information about Apex, please visit www.rxapex.com.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national Specialty PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other in the industry. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

