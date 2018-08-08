Apexigen To Present At Piper Jaffray's 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Piper Jaffray's 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 3:30 PM ET in New York, NY.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. The Company's lead immuno-oncology therapeutic APX005M and the additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMABTM, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. This platform has enabled the Company and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product candidates discovered using APXiMABTM are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its partners. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Vice President, Business Development

650-931-6236

mnevins@apexigen.com

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.apexigen.com

