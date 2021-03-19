APhA Congratulates New HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

APhA looks forward to working with Secretary Becerra to unleash the full potential of pharmacists' contributions. Tweet this

"From making permanent temporary federal authorities that allow frontline pharmacists to fully use their training to meet the administration's COVID-19 testing and vaccination goals, to combating the systemic health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, addressing pharmaceutical benefit manager (PBM) abuses, and finally recognizing pharmacists as the health care providers they are under Medicare Part B, America's pharmacists are here to serve with you.

"Together with our members, APhA looks forward to working with HHS Secretary Becerra to unleash the full potential of pharmacists' contributions to help defeat COVID-19 and future public health crises and to significantly increase patient access and care."

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them, their patients and their communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

