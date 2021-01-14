APhA: President-Elect Biden's COVID plan is a strong start to rescue the country from the pandemic

APhA: President-Elect Biden's plan to address COVID is a strong start to rescue the country from the pandemic. Tweet this

"The incoming administration has stated that this is a race against time – and we agree. It is essential that this plan builds on utilizing the army of ready, willing and able pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy interns in all practice settings to accelerate the vaccination of all Americans. Approximately 400,000 pharmacy personnel have been trained for precisely this moment – and now is the time to mobilize them.

"We look forward to working with President-Elect Biden and his administration to maximize the use of pharmacists to defeat the pandemic, and to immunize and improve the health of our nation's most vulnerable populations."

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them and their patients. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

Related Links

http://www.pharmacist.com

