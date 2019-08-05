APhA Statement on the Recent Shooting Tragedies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is deeply saddened by the horrific mass shootings that occurred over the weekend in Texas and Ohio where at least 31 people were killed. As an organization representing a profession that provides health care and support for communities and citizens around the country, APhA condemns any act of violence. APhA President Bradley P. Tice, PharmD, MBA, FAPhA, issued the following statement on behalf of himself and the APhA Board of Trustees:

America's pharmacists are calling for action in the wake of yet another senseless tragedy. The recent gun violence in our nation concerns pharmacists, as these acts of violence are devasting to our patients and the communities we serve.

We stand with our health care team members in delivering trauma care to the injured, and counseling and consolation to survivors, as well as to families and friends of the deceased. These and previous tragic shooting events require action by communities and policy makers.

Pharmacists and pharmacy personnel are integral members of our communities and seek safe environments for all who live, work and pray in those communities. Hatred, through action or words, has no place in the United States or worldwide. Some who perpetrate gun violence may demonstrate signs, symptoms and actions before embarking on these horrible acts. We as a community and healthcare providers have roles to play in screening, prevention and treatment. Through collaboration with the medical community and other health care providers our education, public policy and practice guidelines need to continue to evolve to effectively deliver counseling and treatment. Pharmacists, as accessible healthcare providers, are valuable team members in this effort.

As valued members of our communities we call for research and action that will lead to sound and effective health and public-safety policies. We call on our community leaders and legislators to come together to take appropriate action to safeguard our communities.

