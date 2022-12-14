Apheresis Equipment Market expected to reach $6.1 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global apheresis equipment market size is expected to be worth USD 6.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.94% from 2023 to 2030. The rising demand for blood components, along with the rising incidence of diseases requiring blood transfusions such as leukemia, hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and the growing usage of apheresis for cancer therapy, are all driving the demand.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, the disposable apheresis kits segment dominated the market in 2022. Bulk volume purchase associated with these products is predicted to govern their growth. A single cycle of apheresis procedure consumes multiple disposable sub-parts which are responsible for a comparatively larger market volume as compared to apheresis machines.

The photopheresis procedure is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to its rising demand in treatment. The procedure is approved for the treatment of solid organ transplant rejection, scleroderma, type 1 diabetes, pemphigus vulgaris, lichen planus&atopic dermatitis, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

In terms of technology, centrifugation, which has a wide range of applications in the separation of plasma and other components, dominated the market. Membrane filtration, on the other side, is expected to report the highest growth because it is faster and requires fewer fluid replacements.

Based on application, the apheresis equipment market is divided into renal diseases, hematology, neurology, and others. The neurology segment dominated the market during the projection period. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders boosting the segment.

North America dominated the market in 2022 and Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The presence of high unmet needs and rapidly increasing demand for platelets in the emerging Asia Pacific and Latin American markets is expected to serve this market as future growth opportunities.

, The Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Spectra Optia Apheresis System and UVA PIT System together launched the Extracorporeal photopheresisimmunotherapy. In August 2020 , India's Directorate General of Drug Enforcement (DGCI) has approved the use of an apheresis machine to collect plasma from severely affected COVID-19 patients in Goa .

Apheresis Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of target diseases. The advantages of apheresis collection over whole blood collection, as well as the rising demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for use in plasma fractionation, are all contributing to the industry's growth. Furthermore, the constant shortage of blood, and even the demand to ensure the safety of the blood that is provided, has shifted attention to apheresis blood.

The U.S. Federal Government has been very involved in the funding of apheresis research through its benefit programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, veterans' health administration military, and employee insurance programs. Medicare provides coverage for apheresis regardless of whether the procedure is performed in a hospital or a blood center. In addition, private insurers have recently begun to closely examine apheresis procedures and issue policy statements pertaining to coverage.

The industry is also expected to be driven by technological innovations aimed at delivering relatively more effective and faster results. Healthcare practitioners and researchers are now in need of devices requiring minimum human intervention and the introduction of fully automatic apheresis equipment with enhanced displays is expected to improve usage rates.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the market. Due to travel restrictions and social distancing, many donors refrained from blood donation leading to the cancellation of blood donation camps. The Indian Red Cross Society used to collect 200 units of blood in one day. This fell by 80% to 30-40 units in 2020. However, demand for plasma therapy during the later phase of the pandemic increased the demand for plasmapheresis.

Apheresis Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the apheresis equipment market report based on product, procedure, application, technology, and region:

Apheresis Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Device

Apheresis Equipment Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Renal Diseases

Hematology

Neurology

Others

Apheresis Equipment Market - Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Plasmapheresis

LDL-apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others

Apheresis Equipment Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation

Apheresis Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Apheresis Equipment Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Mallinckrodt

Nikkiso Europe GmbH

