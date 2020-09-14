Aphex BioCleanse Systems Appoints Hancock Askew as New PCAOB-Qualified Auditor, Hires Accounting Consultant

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. ( OTC: SNST ) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products, announced today that the Company has appointed Hancock Askew & Co., LLP ("Hancock Askew"), a full-service audit, tax, accounting and advisory firm, as its new PCAOB-qualified auditor and has hired an accounting consultant to augment its internal accounting staff.

"After prudent consideration, we are confident in our decision to welcome Hancock Askew as our independent auditor," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "The firm's long-running experience auditing publicly listed companies offers us the expertise and resources we need to further invest in getting the Company into compliance and getting our filings up to date and current. We also plan to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later this year."

Hancock Askew is one of the top auditing firms in the U.S., boasting over 100 years of operation and recognition as one of the best and brightest places to work in the nation. The firm has five offices throughout the U.S. and specializes in providing tax, audit, accounting, and advisory services to public, middle-market and small businesses, as well as individuals.

"I'm honored to be invited to work with Aphex as the Company shows great potential for success and profitability," said Chuck Ragland, Aphex's recently engaged accounting consultant CPA. "Though the Company has been doing a great job at providing shareholders with transparency in the past, I hope I can help Aphex improve this so that they can continue to earn shareholder confidence and trust."

About Hancock Askew & Co., LLC

Hancock Askew is a professional services firm tracing its origins back to 1910. The firm provides services that include audit, tax, accounting, internal audit, IT risk assurance and advisory, SOC examinations, transaction advisory, business valuations, and other critical business consulting services. With offices in Georgia and Florida, our staff of over 150 professionals provides support to an array of clients ranging from emerging businesses to large corporations, nonprofit organizations to publicly traded companies. Hancock Askew is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. For more information about Hancock Askew, visit www.hancockaskew.com.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ™ Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .



FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



