Aphex BioCleanse Systems Reports 2020 Third Quarter Operational Results

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or the "Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today they have filed required financial and disclosure reports with the OTC Pink reporting service for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights as of End of Third Quarter 2020

The Company continued its forward progress in pursuing its FDA and EPA regulatory registration processes;

The Company signed and executed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Sunset Capital Assets Inc.;

Continued to build out and expand the production of its proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic hydrogen-based germ killing formula Hy-IQ® Water at its Port Richey, Florida , facility to keep up with demand;

, facility to keep up with demand; Welcomed internationally recognized businessman, entrepreneur and original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington and his "Mentor to Millions" co-author Mark Timm as advisors;

and his "Mentor to Millions" co-author as advisors; Entered into an agreement with Now Biopharma to conduct a hand sanitizer clinical trial to progress into the next stage in becoming the first-ever U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved hand sanitizer;

Implemented Oracle NetSuite to streamline business operations and create a platform for sustainable growth in order to scale its operations to support the increased demand for chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfecting products;

Celebrated the six-month anniversary of study results revealing that its proprietary Hy-IQ® Water formula effectively neutralizes Candida auris;

Appointed Hancock Askew & Co., LLP as its PCAOB-qualified auditor and hired an accounting consultant to augment its internal accounting staff;

Appointed CMW Media as its strategic communications firm.

"While we unite to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together, we are proud to offer safe and effective water-based disinfecting products. We are humbled to share that while much of the world is facing deep economic hardships, Aphex is well-positioned for growth during this time due to our product offerings," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "Through the continued focus on our FDA and EPA regulatory path and processes, as well as the implementation of our ERP software and the expansion of our manufacturing facility, we have positioned ourselves to be ready for the expected growth in consumer demand in Q1 2021 and beyond."

Upcoming Operational Goals for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021

In the coming months, the Company expects to continue to take the necessary regulatory steps to produce and sell the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer in the U.S. Additionally, because Aphex's products are safe, water-based and alcohol-free, the Company aims to achieve certification from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As the global demand for sanitization products expects to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4 percent until 2023, Aphex intends to continue scaling its operations to meet demand. To achieve this goal, the Company has been actively engaging new sales partners and revenue streams to sell and distribute their products throughout the U.S. and Europe.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

