Aphria Inc. Announces Receipt of EU GMP Certification for Subsidiary ASG Pharma Ltd. and Liquidation of Promissory Note

LEAMINGTON, ON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) today announced that its subsidiary, ASG Pharma Ltd. ("ASG"), has received its European Union Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU GMP") certification from the Malta Medicines Authority ("MMA") in respect of production of cannabis for medicinal and research purposes.

Following receipt of its first medical cannabis import license for analytical testing and research in 2018 and the subsequent ASG facility upgrade, the certification provides Aphria with the ability to ship finished dried flower and finished oil for medicinal and research use in permitted jurisdictions throughout the European Union.

"We are pleased to receive EU GMP certification for ASG in Malta, our third facility to achieve this milestone, which really speaks to the Company's commitment to quality," said Irwin D. Simon, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain excited about growth opportunities as this increases our ability to serve, and further strengthens Aphria's leadership, in the European Union."

ASG is a high-capacity EU GMP-certified lab that is well-positioned to become a cornerstone for testing and research and development of medical cannabis in Europe. In addition, ASG will provide additional capacity for importing, processing, packaging and distribution of the Company's EU-GMP certified cannabis products in Europe.

The Company also announced the liquidation of its C$39 million Promissory Note from GA Opportunities Corp. for proceeds of approximately C$26 million.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion.

