Aphria Inc. Brands Win Top Honours at 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards

Thousands of Canadians vote Aphria, Solei, RIFF, Good Supply & Broken Coast as top products

Broken Coast's Head Grower named 'Master Grower'

Solei Renew CBN Oil wins 'Innovation of the Year'

LEAMINGTON, ON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) today announced that all five of its medical and recreational brands, as well as its subsidiary Broken Coast Cannabis' Head Grower were recognized at the 6th Annual Canadian Cannabis Awards presented by Lift & Co (TSXV: LIFT andOTCQB: LFCOF).

The Company received a total of seven awards. An expert panel of judges awarded Broken Coast's Head Grower Kevin Anderson 'Master Grower' and Aphria's Solei's CBN Renew oil 'Innovation of the Year'. Additionally, after more than 31,000 Canadians voted, the Company's adult-use brands Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Broken Coast, and its medical brand Aphria, took home top honours in product categories.

"We are thrilled to have not only all five of our brands across our medical and recreational portfolios – Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Broken Coast and Aphria – recognized by thousands of Canadians but to have our Solei Renew CBN oil win 'Innovation of the Year'," said Irwin D. Simon. "These awards speak to the quality of our products and strength of our brands, as well as our commitment to innovation and continuously setting the bar higher to deliver products we believe meet the needs of our patients and consumers."

"We are proud to see the hard work of Kevin Anderson, Head Grower at Broken Coast honoured," added Simon. "Broken Coast's superior craft quality is just one reason why it continues to receive accolades and remains one of the most sought-after brands on the market; another key factor is Kevin's expertise, leadership and direction. We congratulate Kevin, and the teams in British Columbia and Ontario for the award-winning work they continue to deliver. Aphria's success will continue to be driven by our incredible employees, and compelling and differentiated portfolio of brands and products."

In the 'Judged Category', winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges. The Company is pleased to announce the following two awards:

Innovation of the Year – Solei Renew CBN Oil by Aphria

Solei Renew CBN Oil by Aphria 'Top Master Grower' - Kevin Anderson , Head Grower, Broken Coast Cannabis

In the 'Consumers' Choice' category, the top dried flower, oil, capsules, sprays and pre-roll cannabis products were chosen by more than 31,000 Canadians. The honours achieved by all five of the Company's brands are as follows:

Top Hybrid Flower – Ruxton (Sour OG) by Broken Coast Cannabis

Ruxton (Sour OG) by Broken Coast Cannabis Top High CBD Bottled Oil – CBD 25:1 Oil by Aphria

– CBD 25:1 Oil by Aphria Top Sativa Dominant Pre-roll – Jean Guy Pre -roll by Good Supply

– -roll by Good Supply Top Indica Dominant Pre-roll – Subway Scientist Pre-roll by RIFF

Subway Scientist Pre-roll by RIFF Top Hybrid Pre-roll – Sense Pre-roll by Solei

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

