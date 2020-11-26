Aphria Inc. Expands 510 Vape Offerings Across Its Award-Winning Adult-Use Brand Portfolio

Each Aphria vape is designed with a unique offering to meet the demands of a diverse consumer segment. Whether it be through limited release options, like Solei's Gather Frosty Mint or by the Company's proprietary extraction processes, 510 vapes across all brands offer a high-quality extract, free of cutting agents.

"Since day one we have been committed to strategically developing an award-winning brand portfolio that resonates with Canadians, provides exceptional patient and consumer experiences, and competes against the illicit market," said Irwin D. Simon, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the strength of our brands remain unmatched in the industry and are excited to expand 510 vapes across our brand portfolio, including Broken Coast's first cannabis 2.0 product. As a result, Aphria continues to gain market share and drive category leadership, and successfully grow our revenue from adult-use cannabis products 184% during our last fiscal year," said Irwin D. Simon, Chief Executive Officer.

The vape category is projected to represent up to 20% of adult-use sales in Canada.1 Currently, the Company maintains its number one adult-use market share position in both Alberta and Ontario, two of the largest provinces in Canada. In the last three months (ended October 31, 2020) in Ontario, Aphria continued to hold the number one position with more than 20% market share , high margin vapes category in both brick-and-mortar retail and online channels.2,3

Mr. Simon continued, "One of the largest opportunities for Aphria is converting consumers from the existing $3.9 billon illicit market We have ambitious targets with plans in place to continue to grow market share nationally, already growing our revenue from adult-use cannabis products 184% during our last fiscal year. Our key consumer data insights and understanding of our consumer preferences, and our strong innovation pipeline allow us to continue to introduce premium products, such as our 510 Vapes, which, when coupled with our superior quality, is a key driver of conversion."

The Company also announced RIFF, Good Supply and Broken Coast will be launching larger volume vape offerings with 1g fills in the coming months.

Solei

Solei continues to win over consumers with its Moments platform and thoughtful extension to its product offerings, such as its limited release of the new Gather Frosty Mint 510 Vape, which is one of the first seasonal vapes on the market. Gather Frosty Mint brings a unique twist to Solei's portfolio and is available now in Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick while quantities last.

Broken Coast

Broken Coast is widely recognized for setting the standard for premium cannabis in Canada. Leveraging proprietary growing practices, optimized for each cultivar, Broken Coast coaxes the ultimate expression out of each plant. For the first time, Broken Coast is introducing 510 vapes to its product offering, which will be available starting December 2020 nationally (except for Quebec) with the Stargazer, Headstash and Frost Monster strains. Broken Coast's proprietary extraction process properly preserves the cannabis terpenes specific to each strain and are reintroduced back into high-quality THC extract.

RIFF

RIFF has expanded its offerings by launching iconic duos such as Grand Daddy Purps x Sour Kush and Jean Guy x Super Lemon Haze in 510 Vape Cartridges and 510 Battery, which are available nationally (except Quebec) and the 1g-format to launch nationally in the coming months (with the exception of Quebec). The RIFF vape formulation is a combination of two unique strains using high quality THC distillate and cannabis terpenes extracted from the cannabis plant.

Good Supply

Canada's number one vape brand since June of this year4. Good Supply has expanded its lineup of best-selling 510 vapes. Known for its cannabis-inspired formulations, Good Supply is building off the success of the Pineapple Express vape, which has been the number one-best selling vape in Ontario since January 20205. Now available nationally (except Quebec and Newfoundland), Good Supply will offer three new strains to its 510 Vape lineup including Purple Monkey, Tangie Kush and White Widow, in addition to extending Pineapple Express and Purple Monkey into 1g 510 Vapes.

B!NGO

Launched in September of this year, B!NGO is entering Cannabis 2.0 with Haze! and Raw! 510 vapes. Similar to its flower offerings, B!NGO vapes will launch in a larger volume with 1g fills and two unique flavour profiles, available nationally (with the exception of Quebec) starting in December 2020.

