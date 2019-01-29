API Fortress Plug-in for Kong Allows Developers and QA Testers to Record and Mock Live API Calls

Thousands of enterprises use Kong as their API gateway. While Kong's enterprise customers have benefited significantly from improved security and control of their APIs, the API Fortress plug-in provides Kong's customers with the ability to more easily virtualize APIs to allow developers and QAs to work in parallel.

Patrick Poulin, CEO at API Fortress explains:

"By working with Kong, we are leveraging an existing technology that works and is proven, and gives our customers an even easier path to creating virtualized APIs. Using API Fortress for your mocking strategy means you have a single, unified set of mocks for your entire enterprise."

Some of the benefits of mocking APIs are:

Mock paid APIs such as Google Maps or Salesforce to save money during development

Mock APIs as they are being developed, so that test teams can start writing API tests before the APIs are completed

Virtualize APIs on unreliable staging environments

Isolate microservices to hunt difficult bugs down.

Simone Pezzano, CTO at API Fortress remarks:

"Our plugin allows Kong to send snapshots of payloads to API Fortress which will make them into mocks. Easy and effective. Once your mocks are in, you can create functional tests leveraging stable API responses."

API recording and mocking is currently available for all on-premises customers. Read more about the plugin at the Kong blog or on API Fortress.

For more information, schedule a demo or sign up for a free trial of API Fortress.

