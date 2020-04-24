APi Group Corporation Announces Anticipated Listing Date of its Shares on the New York Stock Exchange

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation ("APi" or the "Company") announced that it anticipates that its domestication into a Delaware corporation (the "Domestication") will be effected on April 28, 2020 and its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "APG" on April 29, 2020 (the "Listing Date").

APi's ordinary shares and warrants, which are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on September 3, 2019 when the Company announced its intention to acquire APi Group, Inc. On or before the Listing Date, APi will request for the listing of its ordinary shares and warrants to be cancelled from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and for the admission to trading of its securities to be cancelled from the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Prior to the Domestication, certain of the Company's ordinary shares (which will automatically convert into common stock in connection with the Domestication) and all of the Company's warrants will continue to be held as depositary interests in the Certificateless Registry for Electronic Share Transfer operated by Euroclear ("CREST") in the name of one or more CREST participants. In connection with the Domestication, (i) these ordinary share CREST positions will be transferred to the CREST participant's account at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") on behalf of each beneficial holder and (ii) the warrants will be placed on the U.S. register in book entry form in the name of the CREST participant. The CUSIP number for the shares will be 00187Y 100 and the CUSIP number for the warrants will be 00187Y 118. In order to facilitate settlement of common stock trades after the Listing Date, the Company strongly encourages each beneficial holder to instruct its CREST nominee to move its common stock positions from the CREST participant account into a direct DTC participant account.

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.

