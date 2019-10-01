APi Group Corporation Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Information

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (the "Company", formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited) (OTC: JJAQF) announces today in connection with the closing of the Company's acquisition of APi Group, Inc., the Company issued an aggregate of 48,869,760 ordinary shares consisting of (i) 20,162,138 ordinary shares to warrantholders immediately prior to closing pursuant to the Company's early warrant exercise financing, (ii) 28,373,000 ordinary shares to the sellers at closing and (iii) 334,622 ordinary shares to certain members of the Company's senior leadership immediately following the closing. In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby notifies the market that the Company's issued share capital as of the date hereof consists of 169,902,260 ordinary shares, of which none are held in treasury, and 4,000,000 founder preferred shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company on the date hereof is therefore 169,902,260. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In conjunction with the transaction including rollover share issuances, Russell Becker, CEO and Thomas Lydon, CFO, along with other members of APi Group Corporation's senior leadership team, invested a total of approximately $46.5 million in approximately 4.54 million of new shares including direct rollover share issuances.

About APi:

APi Group Corporation is a market leading provider of commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The Company is the leading independent life safety services provider and a top-5 specialty services contractor in the U.S. with a diversified, blue chip customer and supplier base, a robust service offering, and a track record of successful acquisitions. The Company operates three segments in over 200 locations primarily in the U.S., with its international operations being focused on Canada and the UK. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.

Disclaimers:

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

