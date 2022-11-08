API Management Market to Grow by USD 6.70 Bn Global Application Software Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global API management market has been considered a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, which is the global IT software market, covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. In addition, it includes companies offering database management software. The growth of the global application software market will be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises, increasing software investments by SMEs, and growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software. Some of the key issues faced by the global application software market include the availability of open-source applications, data security concerns, and data integration issues.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global API Management Market 2022-2026

The API management market size is expected to grow by USD 6.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

API Management Market 2022-2026: Scope

The API management market report covers the following areas:

The growing use of digital payment solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, poor internet connectivity in developing countries might hamper the market growth.

API Management Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the API Management Market, including Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, International Business Machines Corp., Kong Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sensedia SA, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Torry Harris Business Solutions, Workato, WSO2 Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Postman Inc.

API Management Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud



On-premise

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

API Management Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist API management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the API management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the API management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of API management market vendors

API Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 26% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, International Business Machines Corp., Kong Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sensedia SA, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Torry Harris Business Solutions, Workato, WSO2 Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Postman Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 89: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Axway Software SA

Exhibit 94: Axway Software SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Axway Software SA - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Axway Software SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Axway Software SA - Segment focus

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 98: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 103: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Kong Inc

Exhibit 107: Kong Inc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kong Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Kong Inc - Key offerings

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 110: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 120: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 126: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 127: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Software AG

Exhibit 129: Software AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Software AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Software AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Software AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

