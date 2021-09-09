Apiiro Appoints Moshe Zioni as VP of Security Research

Zioni will collaborate closely with the Apiiro data science, engineering, product, sales, business development and marketing teams to integrate data-driven insights into the next generation of capabilities for the company's flagship Apiiro Code Risk Platform — a platform currently being used by some of the largest enterprises in the world to gain visibility and control over risk, from design to code to cloud.

"As a lifelong pentester, I am deeply passionate about finding elegant solutions to big problems and there are few challenges as daunting as understanding and managing application risk — especially as more enterprise organizations adopt continuous deployment methodologies," said Moshe Zioni, VP of Security Research for Apiiro. "Only 9 months from launching the company, Apiiro has built something truly groundbreaking: a unified, developer-first platform that proactively identifies risks across the entire software development lifecycle. Apiiro is re-igniting the AppSec risk management domain, which is the reason I had to come onboard: to help build this important new category — Application Risk Management."

Named as one of the 27 most influential penetration testers in 2020 by Peerlyst, Zioni has spent the past two decades as a cybersecurity researcher in multiple industries, specializing in "Black-Belt" penetration testing, threat detection and prevention algorithms, and incident response. Prior to joining Apiiro, Zioni spent almost four years as the Director of Threat Research at Akamai Technologies, where he was responsible for defining threat detection roadmaps for Akamai's Cloud Security product portfolio. A sought-after speaker, Moshe has presented original research at the cybersecurity industry's leading conferences, including Black Hat and DeepSec. Zioni earned his B.Sc. in Mathematics and Physics from Bar-Ilan University.

"Understanding and managing application risk is a complex challenge that requires both deep-dive context-aware code and text analysis capabilities together with developer's knowledge, business impact, and enrichment from 3rd party tools," said Idan Plotnik, CEO of Apiiro. "At Akamai, Moshe led high-performance teams of security researchers and data analysts who monitored applications responsible for 30% of all Internet traffic. This experience will undoubtedly be of tremendous value to our customers and our product team alike as we move to our next stage of growth. We are very excited to add someone of Moshe's caliber to our team and are confident he will make an immediate contribution."

Apiiro is pioneering the concept of Multi-Dimensional Application Risk Management in order to remediate material changes that introduce risk and focus development, security, and compliance teams on the risks that matter. Apiiro is the first and only DevSecOps platform that can identify material changes before production to trigger contextual threat models, penetration tests, security code reviews, and compliance reviews. Apiiro was recently named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in DevSecOps and also won the coveted Innovation Sandbox Contest at the 2021 RSA Conference .

