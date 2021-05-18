Apiiro Named a Gartner 2021 Cool Vendor in DevSecOps

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the industry's first Code Risk Platform™, today announced that it has been named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in DevSecOps.

"Solutions that use risk-based mechanisms are helping security teams identify the specific application code that most needs attention, thus reducing the time spent on nonproductive testing," said Dionisio Zumerle, Gartner Vice President. "Security leaders that look for a way to simplify their integration into the secure development lifecycle should track the approach proposed by Apiiro."

Apiiro is re-inventing the Secure Development Lifecycle for Agile and Cloud-Native Development. It takes an entirely new approach to DevSecOps that gives organizations visibility and control over their risk, from design to code to cloud.



"It's so hard to invent something completely new that changes existing markets! We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in DevSecOps," commented Idan Plotnik, CEO of Apiiro. "Before Apiiro, it was impossible to understand the risk from Design to Code to Cloud because AppSec, Cloud Security, and Risk Management tools lack context and visibility across application, open source and infra-as-code, developers' knowledge, business impact, and on-prem and cloud applications."

Apiiro is pioneering the concept of Multi-Dimensional Application Risk Management in order to remediate risky material changes & focus development, security, and compliance teams on the risks that matter. Apiiro is the first and only DevSecOps platform that can identify risky material changes before production to conduct contextual threat models, penetration tests, security code reviews, and compliance reviews.

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide complete risk visibility and control from design to code to cloud, with every change. Apiiro gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

