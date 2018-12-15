Apio, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Five SKUs Of Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups™

GUADALUPE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apio, Inc. of Guadalupe, California is voluntarily recalling five SKUs of Eat Smart® Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups™ (bowls). The recall comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) informed the company that one random sample of Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale/Chou Frise Doux 156 gr. (5.5oz) with Best Before of Dec 14, 2018 tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes. As a precautionary measure, we are recalling all products produced on the same day, same production line, as the one sample that tested positive by CFIA. At this time, we are not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall and no other products are affected by this recall.

The affected product can be identified with the following UPC and lot codes:

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

The product was shipped to retail and distributor customers in the following U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. In Canada, the product was shipped to retail and distributor customers in the following provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product from any of these lot numbers should be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Apio's toll-free number at 1-800-626-2746, or visit its website at https://www.eatsmart.net.

Apio, Inc. has already notified retail and distributor customers who were shipped the affected product. We have also asked our direct customers to notify their customers of this recall. Apio, Inc. is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to ensure that consumers are properly alerted. "We're conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers, despite the fact that there have been no reported cases of illness," said Brian Zomorodi, VP Quality & Food Safety. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with the very best quality product and service."

About Apio, Inc.

Apio, founded in 1979 in Guadalupe, CA and acquired by Landec Corporation in 1999, is the innovation leader in fresh-cut specialty packaged vegetables and salads sold in North America. For more information about Apio and our products, please visit EatSmart.net. For more information about our parent Landec please visit Landec's website at Landec.com.

