Apiphani Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Leadership Team

"Dan brings an exceptional track record and depth of experience in the mission critical cloud space," said Justin Folkers, President and CEO. "He will be instrumental in leading our sales and marketing teams and driving new business."

Quirk brings over 25 years of practical and leadership experience to his role of Chief Revenue Officer. He has consistently focused on delivering customer-first solutions to drive company success. His track record of delivering revenue growth has been demonstrated at such global technology leaders as SAP, Capgemini, and Dell Technologies.

"Apiphani leverages deep automation and machine learning to bring a new approach to mission critical application management," said Quirk. "I am proud to part of such an innovative, passionate and experienced team."

About apiphani

Apiphani is the global leader in automated mission critical application management. Founded by recognized industry leaders, apiphani is dedicated to helping businesses minimize the effort and risk associated with managing tier one applications. By integrating decades of experience with Deep Automation and machine learning apiphani drives extreme efficiency and reliability in support of their client's most vital workloads. For more information visit http://www.apiphani.io.

Media Contact:

Robert Dobbs

(617) 917-5335

[email protected]

SOURCE Apiphani