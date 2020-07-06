APITech Announces David Cooper as Vice President and Managing Director of EIS

David will lead all operations, product line management, and program management for the Business Unit. He will also be a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to CEO Terrence Hahn. Terrence stated: "David's global business, advanced materials development and cross-functional leadership experience will ensure EIS remains the Electromagnetic Spectrum Innovator delivering high performance EMI/EMC filtered products & connectors, magnetics, and capacitors to customers for their defense, medical, telecommunications and industrial applications. David will own the EIS P&L as the Value Generator while he champions his team as the Talent Developer."

David will succeed Larry Howanitz who will retire on 31 August 2020 after 36 years of service to APITech. Larry has strategically positioned EIS as the industry leader in high performance EMI/EMC products and has built a world-class execution team with an inclusive environment of accountability. We thank Larry for his imprint on EIS culture and performance.

Prior to joining APITech, Dave was Vice President and Managing Director for Owens Corning's Glass Reinforcements (Composites) business in the Americas. In his role there, he was responsible for leading the business, and leveraging the product, commercial, manufacturing, innovation, and talent resources resident in the organization to achieve profitable and sustained growth. At Owens Corning, he was an Officer of the company and served as a member of the company's Operating Committee. Prior to Owens Corning, he spent 7 years with Honeywell in senior leadership roles, and spent the first 16 years of his career in a variety of engineering, sales/marketing, and business management roles at Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, and an MBA from The University of Texas.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

