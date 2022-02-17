APITech Announces Executive Leadership Change

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of capabilities that Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications announced the appointment of Ian Skiggs to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ian will focus on global manufacturing, quality, and supply chain. Rich Sorelle, CEO of APITech, stated, "Ian's focus in this role will be on leveraging best practices across all of our manufacturing sites to meet and exceed our customers' delivery and quality expectations."