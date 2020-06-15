APITech Announces Ian Skiggs as Vice President and Managing Director RF2M EMEIA and SSIA

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced the appointment of Ian Skiggs as the Vice President and Managing Director of the RF2M (RF Microwave & Microelectronics) EMEIA and SSIA (Secure Solutions & Information Assurance) business units.

Ian will lead all operations, product line management, and program management for the Business Unit. He will also be a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to CEO Terrence Hahn. Terrence stated: "Ian's growth focus will enable RF2M EMEIA to be the Electromagnetic Spectrum Innovator as he drives a robust new product pipeline. Ian will own the RF2M EMEIA and SSIA P&L as the Value Generator while he champions his team as the Talent Developer".

Ian will succeed Richard Farrington who will retire on 31 July 2020 after 7 years of service at APITech. Richard has played a key leadership role during his tenure at APITech. He has led both Finance and the businesses in the UK. During his tenure, we have seen these businesses grow to the benefit of customers worldwide.

Prior to joining APITech, Ian was a Senior Executive with Teledyne Technologies Corp for over 12 years. Prior to Teledyne, he was a senior leader with Filtronic Components Ltd. Ian has over 25 years of experience in the Aerospace & Defense Industry, and served as a Chief Engineer in the Royal Navy at the beginning of his career. He holds an Honors degree in Engineering and is a Project Management Professional and Chartered Director with the Institute of Directors.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

