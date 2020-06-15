APITech Appoints New General Counsel - Donald E. Walther

Terence Hahn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Don's experience as a business partner for public, private and family-owned enterprises, focused on both organic and transactional growth, fits well with APITech's philosophy. He is a partner who ensures that business leaders have options at the outset and the counsel they need to identify solutions toward successful outcomes. We are excited to have Don on our team, given his legal acumen and demonstrated success as a strategic business partner. We look forward to his positive impact on our growth strategy and market leadership."

Walther has over 25 years of experience in aerospace and defense, including engineered device business models. He joins APITech from TopBuild Corporation, where he served as General Counsel and Secretary. Prior to joining TopBuild, he served as General Counsel for both Esterline Corporation, a worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industries, and The Heico Companies LLC, a parent holding company for a diverse portfolio of engineered components, specialty equipment, construction and steel businesses. Previously, he served as Deputy General Counsel for ITT Corporation and Counsel for The Boeing Company, following his tenure as a partner with Perkins Coie LLP. A graduate of Duke University, Walther earned a JD and MBA from the University of Chicago.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space.

